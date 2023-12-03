Ladli Behna to Voter Connect: How Shivraj Pulled a Shocker in Madhya Pradesh

The results of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections on Sunday, 3 December, shocked political analysts as the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who fought on multiple fronts, including infighting within the party, has once again proved his connect with the voters.

Chouhan, popularly known as Mama (maternal uncle), has done it, yet again, despite all odds.