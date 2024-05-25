Lok Sabha Phase 6: As Delhi Votes Today, What’s At Stake For AAP-Congress & BJP?

Before the parties could begin campaigning in full-swing, Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 21 March in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, leaving the AAP in disarray.

Though the AAP brought in Kejriwal's wife Sunita into the picture and initiated a 'Jail ka jawab vote se' campaign, it was missing its star campaigner. You can read our ground report here.

The alliance, too, got off to a rocky start, with a lack of coordination between the two parties. To add on, was the resignation of Delhi Congress president Arvind Singh Lovely, and four other party leaders, who later joined the BJP. You can read more about this here.

But the real turning point came when the Supreme Court on 10 May granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief interim bail till 1 June to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. With Kejriwal back on ground, AAP cadres were enthused. You can read our ground report here.