Out on Bail, Arvind Kejriwal Returns to AAP's Poll Campaign With Delhi Roadshows

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit the campaign trail for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Saturday, 11 May, a day after walking out of Tihar Jail where he was kept in judicial custody for over 50 days.
Later in the day, Kejriwal will be participating in two roadshows in the national capital along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 May, granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief interim bail till 1 June in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam that is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Upon stepping out of Tihar Jail, Kejriwal was thronged by AAP workers and supporters waving yellow and blue flags as well as brooms (the party's official symbol).
In his first remarks since being given bail on Friday, Kejriwal reportedly said, "I want to thank the people of Delhi for their wishes and blessings due to which I have come back from jail. I want to bow down and worship Hanuman ji ... Our country is 4000 years old but people never accepted and tolerated dictatorship."
"Today, the country is going through dictatorship and I am fighting against this with my body, mind and money. But the 140 crore people will have to come together to fight this taana-shahi (dictatorship). I appeal to the people, now we have to save the country together," the chief minister added.
"Not only the (election) campaign, but the entire country has also received a boost (by the release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from jail). There's a hope in the entire country that the end of this dictatorship is near."Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi
Roadshows, Temple Visit: Kejriwal's LS Campaign in Delhi
Out on bail, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will be kicking off campaigning for the party's Lok Sabha candidates with a visit to the Hanuman Temple in Delhi's Connaught Place.
After a press conference at 1pm, he is expected to lead two roadshows in the national capital on Saturday, with one being held in south Delhi's Mehrauli at 4pm and the other taking place in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar at 6pm.
While the Supreme Court has reportedly let Kejriwal campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he is not allowed to visit his chief ministerial office or perform any official duties as it could have "cascading effects" on others.
During his absence, the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal had stepped in and was seen campaigning for AAP's Lok Sabha candidates as well as participating in roadshows. She also took part in the INDIA bloc rally held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan rally in March.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Connaught Place and other parts of Delhi ahead of Kejriwal's rallies.
