Out on Bail, Arvind Kejriwal Returns to AAP's Poll Campaign With Delhi Roadshows

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit the campaign trail for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Saturday, 11 May, a day after walking out of Tihar Jail where he was kept in judicial custody for over 50 days.

Later in the day, Kejriwal will be participating in two roadshows in the national capital along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 May, granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief interim bail till 1 June in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam that is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).