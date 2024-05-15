'Be It AAP or BJP, No One Cares for Us,' Say Delhi Residents Along Yamuna River

Not only is it the main source of water for the Delhi, but the farming and fishing communities have lived along the banks of the river for generations.

Khiman Singh, 67, once a floodplain farmer, reminisced about his childhood days spent near the Yamuna.

"When we were young, we used to swim in the river. The water used to be so clean that we used to not just take a bath, but also drink it without filtering it," Singh, a resident of Northeast Delhi's Old Garhi Mandu village, told The Quint.