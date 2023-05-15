Tughlakabad Demolition: 'I Met Homeless Struggling to Survive in Delhi's Heat'

Without roofs over their heads and nowhere to go, residents struggle to survive in the Delhi weather and are pleading for relocation.

Sabita, a resident, said, "I was drenched in the rain after the demolition, along with my kids near the forest area. Some of my belongings are below my bed, and many of my belongings are buried in the debris, and some items I have kept at my relative's house. Many of my belonging got destroyed."

Sabita is spending her days and night on the debris of her house as she can't afford rented accommodation for her family. "I don't understand where to go with my kids," said Sabita.