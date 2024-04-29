With Arvinder Lovely's Exit, Congress' Neglect of its Delhi Bastion is Palpable

The electoral saga from 2013 paints a vivid picture: the AAP’s ascent was not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s descent. The BJP’s vote bank remained steadfast, hovering over the 30% mark, while the AAP’s surge seemed to cannibalise the Congress’s share, leaving it in tatters.

The Congress’s old guard, stalwarts like Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit, stood firm against any notion of an alliance with the AAP. Their resistance echoed the sentiments of a party that had been bruised and battered in the capital’s political coliseum.

Acknowledging the volley of corruption charges against AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, is crucial. These were not mere arrows shot from the BJP’s quiver but were also flung by the Congress, signalling a battle within as much as one against external adversaries.

The alliance, as it stands today, is a bitter pill for the Congress’s die-hard supporters. They have waged wars against the AAP, not the BJP, since 2013. This union is akin to blending water and oil; they coexist but do not combine, leaving the Congress’s loyalists grappling with a reality where their adversary now shares their banner.