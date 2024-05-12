'Back To Protect Us': In Mehrauli, a Sea of Yellow & Blue To Welcome CM Kejriwal

Similar scenes were witnessed at Kejriwal’s second roadshow later in the evening in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

The narrow lane of the Mehrauli market, home to several stores, came to a standstill on Saturday.

From Uttarakhand's Chhaliya dancers and Bhangran dancers, to men playing Kerala's traditional beat through the Chenda, a huge crowd welcomed Kejriwal and Mann. Among the crowd were several men and women from Mehrauli, Mahipalpur, and neighbouring areas.

Dancing in excitement, Bhagwani Devi, a housewife, said, "...I am here to celebrate the (interim) release of Kejriwal ji. He is poor, just like us. He is a common man. He understands our day-to-day struggles and has helped us a lot. Of course, our vote is for him. We will vote out the current government."

Meanwhile, Vineetha told The Quint: