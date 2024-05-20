BJP Seeks to Capitalise on AAP's Mishandling of the Swati Maliwal Situation

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), as a Rajya Sabha nominee, a wave of elation swept through the ranks.

For the old guard of volunteers and supporters, Maliwal was more than a political figure; she was the embodiment of the ideals that the Aam Aadmi Party had championed since its inception in the crucible of the India Against Corruption movement. Yet, now, at a pivotal moment, the party stands at a crossroads, its inner circle fractured.