Will Vaccinating Everyone Help Curb the COVID Wave?

For the past week, it’s been the same headline: India sees the highest surge in COVID numbers. Wednesday, 7 April, was another ‘biggest-ever daily surge’ with 1,15,736 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There’s no denying we’re hurtling towards a huge spike. Now, we’ve established before that vaccines alone are not a cure, but everyone wants to know: Will opening up vaccination to everyone above 18 help curb the spread?

On Monday, 5 April, the chief ministers of Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan appealed to the Centre to relax the age limit for vaccination, reported India Today.

To get some answers, we go to the public health experts: Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel, Dr Anant Bhan, Adjunct Professor & Researcher in Bioethics at Mangaluru’s Yenepoya University, and Dr Om Shrivastava, Infectious Diseases Specialist from Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital.