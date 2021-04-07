Current Stock to Last 3 Days: Maha Health Min on Vaccine Shortage

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday, 7 April, claimed that the state doesn’t have enough vaccine doses at several vaccination centres, resulting in people being sent back. He added that the state will run out of doses in three days.

“We do not have enough vaccine doses at various vaccination centres and people have to be sent back due to a shortage of doses. We have demanded from the Centre that people of age group 20-40 years must be vaccinated on priority,” Tope told news agency ANI.