‘Aim is to Vaccinate Those Who Need it’: Centre on Vaccine Drive

The Centre on Tuesday, 6 April said that the vaccination drive is on track in the country and the aim is to administer the vaccine to those who need it, not those who want it.

“Many people ask why we shouldn't open vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives — to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the media during the Health Ministry’s weekly briefing.