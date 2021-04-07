‘We Called 12 Hospitals in Ghaziabad, They’ve Run Out of Vaccines’

When 70-year-old Hoshiyar Singh reached the vaccination centre at Ghaziabad’s St Joseph’s Hospital on Wednesday, 7 April, he had only one prayer on his lips – to get his long awaited shot to COVID protection.

After all, the retired railway personnel, who suffers from diabetes, hypertension and thyroid issues, had been turned away the previous morning, as the hospital had run out of vaccine shots.

On Wednesday, too, he faced the same situation.