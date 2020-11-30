Vaccine Hesitancy: History Tells Us We Should Listen, Not Condemn

Following the good news from three separate COVID-19 vaccine trials, optimism that life might be “back to normal by spring” is running high.

There are many reasons to temper this optimism as there is a lot we don’t know about the safety and long-term efficacy of these vaccines, as many have pointed out.

There are other concerns about vaccine take-up, as raised by news outlets and Twitter users, focusing on the 14 percent who would refuse a COVID vaccine outright and an additional 14 percent who would hesitate to take the vaccine. Coverage has been quick to conflate people who are “vaccine hesitant” with conspiracy theorists – drawing comparisons between those wary of the newly developed vaccines and the gullible fools or corrosive mythmakers who reject sound science.