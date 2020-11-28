Does India Have a Vaccine Distribution Plan? Experts Answer  

As to why we don’t have enough information on a plan, Dr Khan says that governments need to be open with their data so that stakeholders can strengthen it. “We should be transparent and involve all parties, including the social sector that can give real, on-ground estimates and did so in the lockdown.”

When asked how we would reach every person in need, he answered we would have to rely on technology. “Although Arogya Setu did not work, we will have to rely on digital networks to reach everyone. There is a fear about security and exclusion, but hopefully, we will use technology to include people for the covid vaccine.”

Dr Bhan agrees, adding, “It's important to have a standardized, transparent framework communicated. There also needs to be an appeal mechanism, so those left out in the priority list can appeal to be included.”