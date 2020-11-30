Why Serum Institute Wants to Sue Vaccine Participant for Rs 100 Cr

According to the report, the man had signed up for the vaccine trial on 29 September, after the information provided to him in the Participant Information Sheet claimed that the vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford was safe.

He was administered the vaccine on 1 October, after testing negative for COVID-19 antibodies a day before. This meant that at that stage, he did not have antibodies that one is likely to develop after recovering from the virus.