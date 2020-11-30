PM Modi To Hold Online Meet With 3 Teams Working on COVID Vaccine
The teams are from pharmaceutical companies Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing the COVID-19 vaccine, via video conferencing on Monday, 30 November, the PM’s office tweeted on Sunday.
The PM had earlier visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review COVID-19 vaccine development work.
His review included visits to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility where work is underway on Covaxin and the Serum Institute of India in Pune that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
After PM Modi’s visit, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla said that the central government has suggested that it wants 300 to 400 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by July.
