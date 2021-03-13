Looking at the Data: Is There a Second Wave of COVID in India? 

According to a report by Hindustan Times, when cases are increasing in the country, testing has also reduced in many states. If we look at the average of the previous week, 7,25,626 samples were examined every day across the country. On the other hand, when the COVID pandemic was at its peak, 11,96,972 samples were tested on an average every day in the week of October 10, 2020.

In Punjab, the maximum increase in cases has been made on the basis of 7 days. After the figures of the lowest new cases have been revealed, they have seen an increase of 509 percent.

On 27 January, where an average of 181 cases were being reported every day in a week, thereafter cases started increasing.