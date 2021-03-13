Amarnath Yatra To Begin on 28 June, All COVID Sops To Be Followed

The board will also enable the live telecast of morning and evening Aarti for devotees across the globe. The pilgrims can also download the "Shri Amarnathji Yatra" app available on Google play store to get the real time information about the Yatra and to avail several services online.

The board also deliberated at length on the number of Yatris who would be allowed to register, date-wise and route-wise, for this year's Yatra.

Considering the carrying capacity of the existing tracks and other available infrastructure in the Yatra area, the board has decided to enhance the daily route-wise Yatri ceiling from 7500/day/route to 10,000/day/route, excluding Yatris who would travel by helicopters.