India Records Highest Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Two Months

After a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, India reported its highest tally in the past two months with 22,854 new cases on Thursday, 11 March, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



With the spike, the total number of cases has risen to 1,12,85,561, including 1,09,38,146 recoveries, 1,89,226 active cases, and 1,58,189 deaths.

Meanwhile, 18,100 recoveries and 126 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.