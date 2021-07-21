Delhi to Mumbai Amid COVID: What Are the Travel Rules to Enter Major Cities?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has formulated a colour-coded plan for domestic flyers. It has been divided into four sections — Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red, and people falling into different categories will have to follow different guidelines.

If you're travelling to Delhi from states and Union territories that have a positivity rate of more than 5 percent, a 'Red' level alert will be in place. You will either have to show a certificate of vaccination for both the doses or a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours before.

Travellers who do not have either of these will have to quarantine for 14 days at a paid or institutional centre.