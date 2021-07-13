FAQ: Do I Need A Booster Shot? Which Countries Are Giving One?

Pfizer and BioNTech, earlier in June, said that they have designed a version of their vaccine specifically to combat Delta variant.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tweeted that the company believes a booster dose “will likely be necessary to maintain highest levels of protection” against COVID, adding that data from its booster study demonstrating that the added dose was eliciting 5 to 10-fold higher antibody response.

According to the BBC, the UK government is urging the working age group and people over 75 years to participate in the third dose trial to study its efficacy in defending new COVID variants.

COV-Boost vaccine trial is studying the use of seven different COVID-19 vaccines when given as a third dose.

According to the report, Professor Saul Faust, Chief Investigator at Southampton University, says that it is possible that some age groups may not need boosters and some may.

He also said, "We are not trying to say that one vaccine is better than the other. Its purpose is to find out what should be a booster campaign and which vaccine should be used.”