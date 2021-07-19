A Bihar Village Refused To Get Jabbed Earlier, Now 90% Are Vaccinated

After a devastating second wave, as India prepares for a third wave of COVID-19, the government is aiming to vaccinate a big chunk of the population to minimise the impact of future infections.

While vaccine hesitancy fuelled by misinformation is hampering an already slow immunisation drive, some villages have emerged as a model for several others after they have successfully overcome the 'hesitancy hurdle'.

The Quint along with a non-profit organisation, Video Volunteers, spoke to villagers in West Champaran's Simri Dumri village, who had at one point of time refused to get vaccinated citing fear of death. Today, nearly 90 percent of the villagers are vaccinated.