Goa to Ladakh: Amid 3rd Wave Warning, What Rules Apply at Tourist Destinations?
'Revenge travel', as people call it, has forced states to impose restrictions on several tourist sites.
As India recovers from the second wave of COVID-19, several states have started easing travel restrictions to allow economic activities to resume. However, this has caused crowding in several tourist spots across the states.
'Revenge travel' – as people call it – has forced state governments to impose restrictions at many tourist sites.
Amid the third-wave warning, here are the rules imposed at tourism destinations accross India.
Nandi Hills, Bengaluru
The government of Karnataka has barred the entry of tourists to Nandi Hills on weekends after over 8,000 people rushed in on 11 July. Nandi Hills is about 60 km away from Bengaluru.
The state's Chikkaballapur district administration released an order on 12 July barring tourist entry from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.
Goa
On 12 July, the Bombay High Court at Goa modified its orders to allow people who are fully vaccinated to enter Goa without having to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.
The order stays for tourists who will need to produce COVID-19 negative certificates even if they have been fully vaccinated. However, neither has the state, nor has the court clarified on how they will differentiate between residents and tourists.
Ladakh
Whether you’re traveling by air or road, it is mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR report taken no longer than 96 hours before.
Upon arrival, if you’re not carrying your RT-PCR, you’ll have to undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test. A Rapid Antigen Test is mandatory for all tourists on arrival.
Sikkim
On 5 July, Sikkim lifted temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country, stating people who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can visit the state.
The Sikkim government had prohibited the entry of tourists since March, amid the second wave of coronavirus infection.
Himachal Pradesh
A heavy tourist influx from Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR has been seen in Himachal Pradesh since mid-June when the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.
As of now, the government of Himachal Pradesh wants people to follow COVID guidelines, such as maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded places. No test is required to enter the state.
Uttarakhand
All tourists are required to provide a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours before entering Uttarakhand.
Meghalaya
It is mandatory for all the tourists travelling to Meghalaya to register themselves prior to their travel. RT-PCR is mandatory at entry points, irrespective of the mode of travel, but people who are fully vaccinated can be exempted from that.
Puducherry
Those who want to enter the Union Territory will have to carry a negative RT-PCR not older than 72 hours. If the person is entering by road, they need to sign up for an e-pass.
