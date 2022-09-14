FAQ | Infant Dies After Phone Battery Blows Up: Why Do Mobile Phones Explode?

An eight-month-old baby died in UP's Bareilly on Sunday, 11 September, after a mobile phone that was charging next to her face exploded.

Just one day later, on Monday, a tech YouTuber took to Twitter to say that his aunt had died after a smartphone exploded near her face while she was asleep.

These aren't the first reports of a phone exploding. As far back as 2016, Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 phones were notorious for exploding and causing fires.

The fact that we spend three-five hours daily actively using our smartphones (as of 2022), apart from the near round-the-clock proximity to our mobile phones, make news of exploding phones decidedly unnerving.

The Quint spoke to tech experts to understand why phones explode, how to prevent it, and whether we should take more precautions while using phones to avoid this.