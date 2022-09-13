ADVERTISEMENT

8-Month-Old Girl Dies After Lava Phone Battery Explodes in UP’s Faridpur

While her family took her to the Bareilly district hospital, the girl died during treatment.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
8-Month-Old Girl Dies After Lava Phone Battery Explodes in UP’s Faridpur
i

An 8-month-old girl, identified as Neha, died in Uttar Pradesh’s Faridpur after the battery of a Lava phone, which was being charged through a solar panel, exploded. The girl was lying on a plastic cot and got badly burnt due to the explosion of the battery.

While her family took her to the Bareilly district hospital, she died during treatment.

Her father, Sunil Kumar Kashyap, a resident of Pachomi, Faridpur, works as a labourer. When the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Kashyap was out for some work. His wife Kusum, 2-year-old daughter, Nandini, and 8-month-old, Neha, were at home.

Both the girls were sleeping on two different cots, while their mother had gone to the washroom. It was next to the 8-month-old that the Lava mobile was being charged.

Also Read

'Strange': CPI-M on Bharat Jodo Yatra Spending 2 Days in UP, 18 in Kerala

'Strange': CPI-M on Bharat Jodo Yatra Spending 2 Days in UP, 18 in Kerala
ADVERTISEMENT

While charging, the battery of the mobile suddenly exploded and its sparks fell on the cot, due to which the cot started burning.  Neha, who was kept on the bed, got badly burnt. Her mother ran to pick her up from the cot but in vain.

Though her family took her to Bareilly District Hospital, even after many efforts, the girl could not be saved and passed away.

(With inputs from Mustafiz Ali Khan.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Uttar Pradesh   LAVA   Faridpur 

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×