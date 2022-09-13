8-Month-Old Girl Dies After Lava Phone Battery Explodes in UP’s Faridpur

An 8-month-old girl, identified as Neha, died in Uttar Pradesh’s Faridpur after the battery of a Lava phone, which was being charged through a solar panel, exploded. The girl was lying on a plastic cot and got badly burnt due to the explosion of the battery.

While her family took her to the Bareilly district hospital, she died during treatment.

Her father, Sunil Kumar Kashyap, a resident of Pachomi, Faridpur, works as a labourer. When the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Kashyap was out for some work. His wife Kusum, 2-year-old daughter, Nandini, and 8-month-old, Neha, were at home.

Both the girls were sleeping on two different cots, while their mother had gone to the washroom. It was next to the 8-month-old that the Lava mobile was being charged.