Constitution Day 2022: Seven Years, Seven Important Amendments You Need To Know

India prides itself in being the country with the largest written constitution in the world.

The foundation of the world's biggest democracy, the Constitution of India, has been amended over 106 times since it was enacted on 26 January, 1950. Many of these amendments have changed the very face of Indian society.

On 26 November, Constitution Day, we take a look at all the constitutional amendments passed by the parliament from 2015 to the present and what they mean.