Explained: How New Bill Will Restore States’ Powers to Make Their OBC Lists

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar on Monday, 9 August, is currently being discussed in Parliament.

The amendment will restore the powers of state governments to notify their own lists for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs).

After weeks of logjam in Parliament, 15 Opposition parties on Monday decided to support the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, at a meeting at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.