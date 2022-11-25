Constitution Day 2022: Date, History, & Interesting facts about Our Samvidhan

It was in the year 2015, in May when the Union Cabinet decided to establish 26 November as Constitution Day to advance “constitutional values among residents”. The day was declared in the year which marked the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Other people on the Drafting Committee of the Constitution included Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, etc.

26 November is a very special day for independent India since it was on this day when the Constituent Assembly of the country duly adopted the present constitution. The fundamental rights in the constitution have become the shield of the citizens while the fundamental duties remind us of our responsibilities. Constitution Day of India is celebrated on 26 November every year. Until recently, 26th November was also known as National Law Day.

Let's know the history and important facts about constitution Day.