MP HC Declares Provision Under Anti-Conversion Law Illegal: What Does This Mean?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday, 17 November, held 'unconstitutional' a provision under the state's anti-conversion law, which required an individual to inform the district administration before converting.

The move comes a relief to interfaith couples who are marrying out of their own volition.

The court was hearing a clutch of petitions filed by activists and social workers, seeking a stay on the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021 because it gave “unbridled and arbitrary powers” to authorities to prosecute citizens.

They also argued that the legislation went against the fundamental rights of the citizens to practice any religion and marry a person of their choice irrespective of the case and religion of their spouse.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government, which had urged the High Court to uphold the provision of the law, made known on Sunday, 20 November, its intention to challenge the lower court's decision in the Supreme Court.

So, what does this High Court judgement mean, what will it change and where does this come from? We explain.