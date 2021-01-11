Bird Flu Scare: Is It Safe to Eat Chicken? How to Handle Raw Meat?

In the past 10 days, lakhs of birds – including poultry, ducks, crows and migratory birds – have died in the country due to avian influenza, more commonly known as the bird flu.

This, at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, has heightened anxiety about consumption of chicken and eggs.

Can bird flu spread through meat consumption? How should you handle raw chicken?

The Quint breaks down these questions for you.