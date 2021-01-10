7 States Have Confirmed Bird Flu; Here’s What You Need to Know

Uttar Pradesh (UP) became the seventh state to confirm positive cases for bird flu or avian influenza on Saturday, 9 January.

Lakhs of birds have died, including poultry, ducks, crows and migratory birds, in the country in the past 10 days. The central government, along with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has increased vigilance for potential hot spots after confirmed cases in six other states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala and Gujarat – other than UP.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying have directed officials to monitor poultry and bird markets, zoos, waterbodies and other potential hotspots where the disease could spread. It has also said that PPE kits and accessories to cull birds and dispose waste safely must be made available, reported NDTV.

The department further ordered immediate steps to control the spread of the virus, keeping in mind that it is transmissible to humans and domesticated animals.