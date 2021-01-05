Bird Flu in India: What Is Avian Virus? Can It Infect Humans?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several states across India are reporting an outbreak of another virus – the avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu.

On 4 January, the deaths of migratory water birds due to avian influenza rose to 2,401– almost half of them being the endangered bar-headed goose, visiting Himachal Pradesh’s Pong wetlands.

The same day, the Kerala government said that around 12,000 ducks have died in the last few days, while according to minister K Raju another 36,000 are likely to be culled.

What is avian influenza? Can it be transmitted to human beings? Here’s all you need to know.