China Records First Ever Human Case of H3N8 Avian Flu - What Does It Mean?

The first ever human case of H3N8 avian flu was confirmed in China on Tuesday, 26 April.

While H3N8 avian flu can infect horses, ducks, seals, dogs, and cats, authorities say that the chances of human infection and transmission are low.

H3N8 avian influenza was first recorded in 2002 in North American waterfowl like ducks, geese, and swans.

H3N8 is a virus endemic to horses(predominantly) and birds and has been traced as far back as 1978 in horses. H3N8 primarily infects horses with a condition called equine influenza.