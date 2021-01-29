Delhi’s COVID Cases Witness Sharp Decline: The Journey So Far

Another reason could be that the number of people coming from neighbouring states to seek treatment in Delhi has also reduced due to the ongoing farmer protests, said Dr Ajit Jain, the nodal officer for COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, to PTI.

Almost 30 percent of the patients admitted to the hospitals in August 2020 were from other states, and accounted for more than half the number of deaths reported between 3 August to 28 August.

Delhi government has even decreased the reservation of COVID-19 ICU beds in private medical hospitals by 25 percent from the earlier 40 percent requirement, the AAP government informed the Delhi High Court.

The matter has been listed for further hearing by Justice Naveen Chawla on 2 February.