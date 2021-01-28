Live
Latest News: 11,666 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr
11,666 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.07 Cr
India on Thursday reported 11,666 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased by 123 to 1,53,847.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,73,740 active cases across the country, while 1,03,73,606 patients have been discharged.
