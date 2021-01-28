Live

Latest News: 11,666 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr

10:20 AM , 28 Jan

11,666 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.07 Cr

India on Thursday reported 11,666 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased by 123 to 1,53,847.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,73,740 active cases across the country, while 1,03,73,606 patients have been discharged.

Sensex Drops 523 Points to 46,887 in Opening Session

Sensex on Thursday dropped 523.14 points to 46,886.79 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 167.80 points to 13,799.70.

(Source: PTI)

