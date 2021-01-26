Sero Survey Indicates Delhi May Soon Attain Herd Immunity: Report

Delhi population, panning 11 districts, is over two crores, reported PTI.

For this survey, samples of over 25,000 people from various districts across the city were collected, reported PTI, citing officials.

A source, on the condition of anonymity, reportedly told PTI:

"In one district, the sero-prevalence rate is between 50-60%, indicating a large number of people have developed antibodies, so we can say the city is moving towards attaining herd immunity.”

The Delhi government is yet to give an official version on the survey outcome.

The first survey was carried out in June and July 2020 by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which had used 21,387 samples and had found that around 23% of the people surveyed had an exposure to the novel coronavirus.