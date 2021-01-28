India Had Problems, But Trained Resources to Fight COVID: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Summit virtually.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 28 January, addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Summit, saying that amid apprehensions, he had come with a message of “confidence, positivity, and hope for the world on the behalf on more than 1.3 billion Indians.”
He recounted the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, saying that India had its share of problems at the start. “At the beginning of last year, several experts and organisations had made several predictions that India would be most affected by the pandemic,” he said.
“Looking at the condition of countries with better health infrastructure, the world was right in worrying about us,” he added.
However, he said, India took a proactive public participation approach and developed a COVID-specific health infrastructure and trained its resources to fight the disease.
Now, he said, India is not only fulfilling the country’s needs of PPE kits and masks, but also exporting and helping other countries. India has started the world’s largest vaccination drive as well, he added.
Elaborating on India’s vaccination drive, PM Modi said, “In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with co-morbidities.”
He also said that India has guided the world in showing how India's traditional medicine, Ayurveda, can help in improving immunity. “Today, India is sending its vaccine to several countries and is helping in developing the infrastructure for successful vaccination, thus saving lives of citizens of other countries,” he added.
India’s upcoming vaccines will help other countries at a swifter pace to fight the pandemic, PM Modi said.
Speaking about other aspects of the country, he said that India had continued its economic activities during the pandemic with infrastructure work worth trillions of rupees, providing employment. “We stressed on saving every single life. India, now, is walking ahead to become Aatmanirbhar,” the PM said.
