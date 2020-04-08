Not Wrong to Shoot Tablighi Members Evading Authorities: BJP MLA

“Because of some people, everyone, whole country will have to suffer... at least now they have to cooperate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during an interview to a news channel on Monday had warned of action against those blaming the entire Muslim community for isolated incidents.

BJP state General Secretary Arvind Limbavali, questioning the intentions of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation who have not come out for medical consultations, urged the government take strict action against them. “Enough time has been given, those who have not come out arrest them in 24 hours. They are the ones who are cause of spreading. There is no question of any religion in this, this is a matter of health of the society and state,” he said.