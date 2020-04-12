TN Man Dies After Drinking Hand Sanitiser as Substitute to Liquor

A 35-year-old man died in Coimbatore on Saturday after he allegedly consumed hand sanitiser as an alternative for liquor, police said, reported The New Indian Express.



E Bernard, who worked as a gas cylinder delivery man in Coimbatore, was upset that the liquor shops were shut down in the state due to the lockdown. Being a habitual drinker, he was unable to handle not having alcohol for the past two weeks, said the police.



He was found unconscious at his home on Saturday morning and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

He had been suffering from withdrawal symptoms.