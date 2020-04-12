TN Man Dies After Drinking Hand Sanitiser as Substitute to Liquor
A 35-year-old man died in Coimbatore on Saturday after he allegedly consumed hand sanitiser as an alternative for liquor, police said, reported The New Indian Express.
E Bernard, who worked as a gas cylinder delivery man in Coimbatore, was upset that the liquor shops were shut down in the state due to the lockdown. Being a habitual drinker, he was unable to handle not having alcohol for the past two weeks, said the police.
He was found unconscious at his home on Saturday morning and was declared brought dead at the hospital.
He had been suffering from withdrawal symptoms.
On 3 April, two men had reportedly died after consuming aftershave lotion mixed with soda as an alternative for liquor in Pudukkottai district.
27-year-old Arunpandian, and 33-year-old Anwar Raja belonged to the fishing hamlet of Kottaipattinam.
Many doctors in the state have said they have been receieving a number of enquiries from people exhibiting withdrawal symptoms.
Coimbatore has the second highest number of COVID-19 positive cases with 86 cases, only second to Chennai (172), in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
