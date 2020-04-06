Tablighi Jamaat Members Have Been ‘Exposed’, Says RSS Leader

"Figures tell the truth," said RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday, 6 April, referring to the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. He said the Tablighi Jamaat members have been "exposed" and even people belonging to the Muslim community are "opposing" them.

The health ministry had on Sunday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India was 4.1 days, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.

Citing the RSS' decision to call off the annual meeting of its highest decision-making body – Partinidhi Sabha – Vaidya said that Tablighi Jamaat could have also called off their congregation.