Black Fungus | 5 More Firms to Make Amphotericin B: MoS Mandaviya

As reports of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) infections emerge and social media is inundated with desperate pleas for Amphotericin B, the government has informed that five more companies in India have been allowed to manufacture the drug.

Amphotericin B is an anti-fungal drug frequently credited as a cure to the Black Fungus infection. Various states have been reporting a shortage of the drug.

Minister of State Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, 20 May, took to Twitter to inform: