Notify Black Fungus Under Epidemic Diseases Act: Centre to States
The move comes after several states have reported cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘black fungus’.
i
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 20 May urged the states to make mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
“All government and private health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW and ICMR,” the ministry said.
