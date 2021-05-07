‘Black Fungal’ COVID Infections in Delhi’s Ganga Ram: What is it?

Doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-induced mucormycosis cases.

A mysterious fungal infection, dubbed ‘black fungal infection’, mucormycosis is one of the more dangerous outcomes of COVID-19 discovered at the beginning of the pandemic. This infection was particularly feared because of how rapidly it could escalate and lead to people losing their eyesight or even organ function.

Dr Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told PTI: “We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycosis. Last year, this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone.”