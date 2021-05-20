India Reports Spike of 2.76 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases & 3,874 Deaths
India on Thursday, 20 May, reported 2,76,070 new coronavirus cases, 3,69,077 discharges, and 3,874 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,57,72,400, while the death toll is at 2,87,122.
Former National Security Guard (NSG) chief JK Dutt, who led the commandos during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia has also passed away due to COVID-19.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 34,031 new coronavirus cases and 594 fatalities
- Tamil Nadu reported 34,875 new coronavirus infections and 365 deaths
- Karnataka reported 34,281 new cases and 468 deaths
Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia Passes Away
Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia has passed away due to COVID-19.
“I'm very shocked by his demise. He served the country as Governor and Union minister too and he was among one of the veteran leaders in the country,” tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
The state will observe one day of state mourning in honour of the former CM and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. All government offices will remain closed today.
