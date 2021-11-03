They Came on Private Jets to Talk Net-Zero & Burned Tonnes of CO2 in the Process

However, private jets also produce non-CO2 emissions that contribute to global warming.

Therefore, in effect, with respect to temperature rise, adding the effect of non-CO2 emissions increases the warming caused by 7.1 tonnes of CO2 emitted per flight to 13.5 tonnes of CO2 emitted.

Taking a commercial flight for the same journey would have reduced each flight's emissions by 25 percent.

"A huge amount of fuel is used during takeoff and landing of a plane, no matter how many people you have on board. So an already polluting mode of transport (commercial aviation) becomes even worse (with private jets)," as conveyed to BBC by Dr Debbie Hopkins of Oxford University.

Three questions that are worth asking the world leaders who met in Glasgow to save the planet from a climate catastrophe. Two of them are about logistics, while one is about principles.

Firstly, in a world that is still dealing with COVID-19, where Zoom has become the new normal means of organising and attending meetings, and the fact that virtual meetings of world leaders have happened before, did COP 26 have to have had in-person?

Secondly, COP 26 was immediately preceded by the G20 summit in Rome, Italy. Did both conferences have to be held in difference cities, causing at least 20 extra private jets to fly from Italy to Scotland, emitting a significant quantity of CO2 in the process?

And finally, are world leaders aware of the quantity of CO2, that is, the carbon footprint, that their private jets are leaving behind on their journey to a climate conference that will determine the future of global warming for years to come?

It's unlikely that they aren't, in which case, climate activists like Greta Thunberg can be forgiven for reducing the efforts of world leaders to save the planet as nothing but 'blah blah blah.'