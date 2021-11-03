Net-Zero: India's Target Is 2070 but Where Does the Rest of the World Stand?

How they managed to achieve this feat is beyond the scope of this article.

But briefly put, it was a combination of three reasons – structural factors like small land area that is also densely forested, the dependence of the local population on vegetation for subsistence and survival, and state policies that protected forests and vegetation from being cleared for development, according to Climate Council.

The other 136 nations on the list that have declared a net-zero target have varying levels of commitment, the strongest commitment being of those whose targets are now enshrined in their domestic laws.

As of today, 13 out of the total 138 countries and the EU are bound by their own law to the net-zero targets that they have set for themselves.

For example, in June this year, the Bundestag or the German parliament amended their federal climate action law and changed their net-zero deadline from 2050 to 2045, after a constitutional court ruled that Germany's current law was insufficient to tackle climate change, The Economist reported.

Another example is that of Canada, whose parliament introduced and passed the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, that "legally bind[s] the Government to a process to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," according to the official website of the Government of Canada.

Some of the other 11 countries that are part of this elite list are the United Kingdom (UK), France, Japan, and Hungary.