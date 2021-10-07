COP26: What’s the Point of This Year’s UN Climate Summit in Glasgow?

About 25,000 people are expected to travel to Glasgow this autumn for the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This will be the 26th Conference of the Parties, also known as COP26, and all 197 states that are parties to the UNFCCC, are supposed to be represented.

As hosts of COP26, the United Kingdom (UK) has called for attendees to submit more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 that will help the world reach net zero by mid-century, to raise contributions to climate adaptation and mitigation funds and to finalise the rules which would govern the implementation of the Paris climate agreement made in 2015.