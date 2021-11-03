'You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis up Your'... Thunberg Slams COP26 Politicians

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, on Tuesday, 2 November, attacked the world leaders participating in the COP26 conference, stating that they were just "pretending" to take the future seriously.

The 26th United Nations Conference of Parties, or COP26, began in Glasgow on Monday, 1 November, and will run through 12 November.

Speaking at a rally in Glasgow near the COP26 conference, she led the protesters in a chant of "You can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" and said that the COP26 participants were "just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis."

"Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership. This is leadership. This is what leadership looks like," she added.