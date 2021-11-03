'You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis up Your'... Thunberg Slams COP26 Politicians
She said that COP26 participants were "just politicians & people in power pretending to take our future seriously."
Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, on Tuesday, 2 November, attacked the world leaders participating in the COP26 conference, stating that they were just "pretending" to take the future seriously.
The 26th United Nations Conference of Parties, or COP26, began in Glasgow on Monday, 1 November, and will run through 12 November.
Speaking at a rally in Glasgow near the COP26 conference, she led the protesters in a chant of "You can shove your climate crisis up your a**e" and said that the COP26 participants were "just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis."
"Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership. This is leadership. This is what leadership looks like," she added.
"We say no more 'blah blah blah,' no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet, no more exploitation, no more 'blah blah blah. No more whatever the f*** they're doing inside there," Thunberg added.
"We're sick and tired of it, and we're gonna make the change whether they like it or not. They've been keeping on going for too long, and we're not gonna let them get away anymore. We are not."
Last month in October, Thunberg had attacked the collective inaction of world leaders on the issues of climate change. "Three decades of blah, blah, blah," said Thunberg, implying that very few promises and pledges had actually been fulfilled in the last three decades.
While lambasting the world leaders, the 18-year-old Swedish activist accused governments of "shamelessly congratulating themselves" for insufficient pledges of funding and cutting emissions.
