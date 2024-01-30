With Unprecedented Snowfall Shortage, Winter Drought Grips the Himalayas

The iconic snow-capped peaks in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, usually adorned with a winter white blanket, are noticeably bare this year, especially in the western Himalayas. This abnormal winter, marked by minimal or no snowfall, has triggered concerns among farmers whose livelihoods heavily rely on agriculture. The HKH region, which is highly dependent on agriculture, faces severe consequences due to the direct impact of low snowfall.

Traditionally, snow is a vital source of sustenance in mountainous regions, providing insulation for dormant crops, supporting root growth, preventing frost penetration, and safeguarding soil from erosion. The scarcity of snowfall, exacerbated by warmer temperatures this season, is poised to have adverse ecological effects on water and agroforestry in the Himalayan region. Even if there is a substantial snowfall in the upcoming months, it might be insufficient to compensate for the existing deficit. The dwindling snow accumulation raises concerns about reduced 'runoff,' contributing to diminished water flow into rivers and streams crucial for agriculture.