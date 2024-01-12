The Good, Bad & Ugly: What To Expect in the Climate Arena in 2024

In the year 2023, India witnessed an extreme weather event almost every day between January and September. Globally, we breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature threshold as well. Countries have also not reached common ground when it comes to phasing out fossil fuels.

All of this does not make the new year, 2024, sound very promising when it comes to climate. The Quint spoke to Abinash Mohanty, Sector Head, Climate Change & Sustainability at IPE Global and Expert reviewer of IPCC- AR(6), and Dr Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), to find out their climate predictions for the year – the good, the bad, and the ugly.